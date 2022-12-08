Goa Tourism Department seeks action against driving on beach

PANAJI: The Goa Tourism Department has requested the police to register an FIR against aperson for allegedly driving an unauthorised vehicle at Morjim Beach in North Goa.

The Tourism Department had declared such activities as "nuisance".

After getting information of the unauthorised driving of this vehicle (Toyota Innova) on the beach, the department has written a letter to Pernem Police in North Goa seeking action.

"It is reported to this Department, that on 08.12.2022 at 12.00 hrs, one unauthorised vehicle bearing registration No. GA03 Z 8474 was found to be recklessly and illegally driving at Morjim beach stretch. Hence, I hereby request you to register a FIR against the owner/driver of the above mentioned vehicle under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code as well as other relevant provisions in force and initiate further criminal proceedings," the letter signed by Deputy Director Dhiraj Vagle said.

In September 2022, one Maharashtra registered SUV was found stuck on Morjim beach. Many such incidents in the past have taken place on the beaches of Goa.