AAP headquarters decked up to welcome national party status

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party headquarters here was decked up with colourful balloons, and music was blazing to exhibit the mood for celebrations that prevailed in the party as it is likely to get the national status after the Gujarat Assembly election results on Thursday.

The latest counting trends showed that AAP's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was trailing in Katargam seat and Alpesh Kathiriya was trailing in Varachha Road seat, both in Surat.

The BJP has so far received 53.62 per cent vote share, Congress 26.57 per cent and AAP 12.80 per cent.

With the AAP's government in Delhi and Punjab, the party has achieved the status of a state party and the fate of becoming the national party depends on its performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

A political party needs to be recognised in at least four states to become the national party. To be recognised as a party in the state, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes.

Meanwhile, AAP's senior leaders have started reaching the party headquarters to celebrate the achievement of national recognition. Talking to media, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said, "With the support of the people of Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party is going to become a national party today. The politics of work is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party and the entire countrymen.

"The whole country now needs a change in the whole political landscape and they think that the Aam Aadmi Party can now bring this transformation, '' he said. "In such a short span of time, the AAP has achieved national recognition today. It indicates that the whole nation needs a change now," Rai said.

Delhi State Convenor Rai is also likely to hoist the party' flag on this occasion at the party headquarters

"So far 27 lakh votes have been received in Gujarat. With the blessings of the people of Gujarat, the country's fastest growing @AamAadmiParty in 10 years under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal ji has been made a national party.

"Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen and workers", said senior leader Sanjay Singh in a tweet.