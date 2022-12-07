On day 1 as RS head Dhankarraps scrapping of NJAC bill

He said that “any incursion by one institution, in the domain of the other, has the potential to upset the governance apple cart”.

Referring to the 99th Constitutional amendment Bill that entailed the formation of the NJAC, he said the “historic” parliamentary mandate on it was “undone by the Supreme Court on October 16, 2015 by a majority of 4:1 finding the same as not being in consonance with the judicially evolved doctrine of ‘Basic Structure’ of the Constitution”.

Dhankhar’s remarks also come in the backdrop of recent run-ins between the government and the judiciary over appointment of judges.

"This House needs to catalyse this wholesome environment to promote synergic functioning of constitutional institutions, emphasising need to respect Laxman Rekha," he said.