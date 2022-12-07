National

MCD polls: AAP wins 64 wards, BJP 50, Congress grabs 4

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.
IANS

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won in 64 wards while BJP grabbed 50 seats as the counting is underway amid tight security in 42 centres for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

As per officials trend around 11.40 a.m, the AAP is maintaining a lead in 71 seats and BJP is leading in 52. Congress, which has won in four wards, is leading in six wards. One independent candidate has won.

There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

Congress
Candidates
Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
civic agency
six wards

