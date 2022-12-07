Delhi High Court; Poster of Ajinomoto
Delhi High Court; Poster of AjinomotoFile
National

Delhi HC puts Tamil film Ajinomoto on hold

The court said if an ex-parte injunction is not granted to Ajinomoto Co Inc, it shall suffer irreparable loss.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has put on hold the release of a Tamil film titled “Ajinomoto” following a lawsuit for trademark infringement by a manufacturer of monosodium glutamate seasoning in Japan.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, in a recent interim order, said “Ajinomoto” or any film bearing an identical or deceptively similar name shall not be released in any format, including cinema hall or OTT platforms.

The court said if an ex-parte injunction is not granted to Ajinomoto Co Inc, it shall suffer irreparable loss.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Japan
Kollywood
OTT Platforms
Delhi High Court
Delhi HC
Tamil cinema
Tamil Film
Ajinomoto
Tamil film Ajinomoto
Ajinomoto release
Ajinomoto Co Inc

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in