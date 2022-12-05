Haryana CM asks legislators to make suggestions on budget

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday requested the legislators to forward their suggestions and ideas for the forthcoming state budget.

The legislators should share the list of works to be done in their respective areas and they should share their suggestions and demands, which can be included in the budget, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister was addressing the legislators during the discussion programme held on state finance management and budget organised by the Vidhan Sabha in Panchkula near here.

The Chief Minister said during the programme on Monday that the legislators will get an excellent opportunity to understand the nitty-gritty of the budget.

He said for the past eight years, he got an opportunity to understand all activities related to the budget.

However, for the past three years, every time while presenting the budget as the Finance Minister, he also got a chance to know many untouched aspects of the budget.

"Such training programmes will also provide an opportunity for the MLAs to understand the detailed information of the budget. This also helps preparing the state budget well and will become an ideal budget for other states as well," said Khattar.

He said before preparing the budget, if there are demands from the members, the government will try to include them in the budget.

The Chief Minister said for this year's budget the government held eight meetings with public representatives, etc., and discussed with 477 stakeholders.

The Chief Minister said the state introduced many first-of-its-kind initiatives to smoothly run the proceedings of the Assembly.

To make the Vidhan Sabha paperless, this time, every MLA was given a copy of the budget in a tablet to make them IT-oriented.