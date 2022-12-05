Gujarat poll phase-2: BSF Jawan votes first before getting married

AHMEDABAD: A Border Security Force jawan Chhotusinh Vaghela, whose marriage was scheduled on Monday, reached the polling booth at the Duva village in Tharad constituency to cast his vote before heading to the wedding venue.

Speaking to local media, Vaghela said, 'I am posted in West Bengal but I am on leave, as my marriage is scheduled today. But before the Baarat procession starts, I and my family members decided to cast our votes. I feel that as I am protecting the country's borders, it is my duty to protect democracy also and so I gave priority to voting.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba cast her vote in Gandhinagar.

In the Shilaj area of Ahmedabad city, 93-year-old Amrutaba was enthusiastic to vote. And so was 101-year-old Samuben Prajapti in Vadaj. Several aged persons reached the polling booths either in wheelchair or with support of family members.

Till 11 a.m. approximately 19.17 per cent voters exercised their right to vote in 14 districts. Highest voting was in Chhotaudepur district which recorded 23.33 per cent followed by Sabarkantha (22.20 per cent), Banaskantha (21.10 per cent), Aravalli (20.84 per cent), and in Mehsana 20.73 per cent.

At 16.81 per cent Ahmedabad district recorded the lowest voting in 14 districts. followed by Mahisagar with 17.18 per cent polling.