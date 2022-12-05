Guj polls: Cong pitches for change as voting underway for 2nd phase

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about ''parivartan (change)'' in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise.

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.

''It is a humble request to every citizen of Gujarat to participate in this 'parivartan utsav (festival of change)'. Do vote today,'' Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Hearty congratulations to our young friends who are voting for the first time,'' he said.