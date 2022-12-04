President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vijaywada

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday reached Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada as part of her two-day tour of the state.

This is her first tour to Southern India and Andhra Pradesh after becoming president.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Viswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the president on her arrival.

President Murmu will meet officials of various sectors during the course of her visit to Vijayawada.

Later she will attend a civic reception at the Murali Convention Hall in Poranki.

She is also expected to meet the governor over lunch. President Murmu will also go to Vizag and Tirupathi. She will also visit the Sri Balaji Temple in Tirumala and interact with the public.