UPSC set to hold Rly hiring exam from 2023

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has said the recruitment for the Indian Railway Management Service will be done through a specially designed exam that will be conducted by the UPSC from 2023 onwards. The Indian Railway Management Service Examination (IRMSE) will be a two-tier test -- a preliminary screening examination followed by a main written examination and interview. For screening candidates for the second stage of the examination, i.e. IRMS (Main) written examination, all eligible candidates shall be required to appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, the Ministry said. The IRMS (Main) exam will consist of four papers of conventional essay-type questions in subject sets.