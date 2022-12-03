Terror link case: Court extends Lawrence's remand by 4 days

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday extended by 4 days the NIA remand of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the Siddhu Moosewala murder case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the angle of links of Delhi NCR's gangsters with terror outfits.

Special Judge (NIA) Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court on Saturday granted another 10 days' remand period to NIA after hearing the submissions made by the agency.

NIA on Saturday produced Lawrence Bishnoi through Video Conferencing after the end of his 10 days' remand granted on the last date of hearing.

NIA, while seeking further remand of Lawrence, submitted that there are still contract killings in the neighbouring state (Rajasthan) where gangster Raju Theth was shot dead by four men at the gate of his house in Sikar district. Lawrence's involvement is also suspected in this encounter, said NIA.

During the hearing, the agency submitted that it is investigating Sidhu Moosewala's case and probing the angle of links of gangsters with Pakistan-based terror outfits.

According to the NIA, in the instant case, a conspiracy being hatched by members of a criminal syndicate/gangs based in India and abroad, likely to raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country and these members executed/plan to execute spectacular heinous crimes including but not limited to targeted killings of prominent persons, with the intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country.

NIA further informed the Court that during the Police Custody examination accused Lawrence Bishnoi is the main accused of this case which operates gangs/syndicates to commit terrorist acts in India with the intention to strike terror in the minds of people.

He has disclosed the modus operandi of his syndicate and his close associates. Further, in order to establish the link between them and the confrontation between them, his further police custody would be required.

NIA in the case has named 9 known dreaded criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jhathedi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Barar and others. NIA stated that these accused had conspired to recruit youth to commit terrorist acts in India with the intention to strike terror in the minds of people.

These gang members along with their other associates were planning to carry out terror activities in Delhi and different parts of the country by executing targeted killings with the use of lethal firearms and explosives. The aforementioned terrorist gangs were using cyberspace and social media to publicize these crimes to create widespread terror amongst the public at large. A few among these gangs are operating from jail and others are absconding and operating from different parts of India and foreign countries, stated NIA.

Earlier, Delhi police had said that Lawrence Bishnoi was using a mobile number that a member of the Indian Mujahideen was using. The calls made by Bishnoi and his gang members were intercepted.

The plea had submitted that on the basis of secret inputs it was revealed that one mobile number was being used in Tihar Jail by members of the Indian Mujahideen terrorist group.

However, during surveillance, it revealed that the above phone number was also being used by accused Lawrence Bishnoi who was also lodged in Jail Number 8, Tihar Jail where the members of Indian Mujahideen were lodged, Delhi police said.