No issues with deployment of central forces at Vizhinjam: Kerala

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the views of the Central government about deploying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at the construction site of the Vizhinjam port project.

Massive protests by a section of the local fishing community in the area -- said to be backed by the Latin Catholic Church -- for the last over 130 days have put a halt on the work.

In the court, the state government said it has no issues if the central forces are deployed. Also, later on Friday evening, the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) also gave its nod, saying it is the duty of the Centre to ensure protection to industrial units.

The High Court on Friday also told the state government and Central government to have a discussion on the possibility of deploying central forces and inform the court.

Adani Ports began construction of the port on December 5, 2015. In August, Adani Ports and its contracting partner Howe Engineering Projects, approached the High Court seeking police protection in light of the ongoing protests against the construction by the local fishing populace, allegedly under the leadership of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Trivandrum.