Guj Assembly election Phase 1: A look at key players, constituencies

GANDHINAGAR (GUJARAT): The people of Gujarat is all set to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections on Thursday after the intense campaigning by all the political parties.

There has been a race among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for making poll promises as the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm. A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

The ruling BJP is exuding confidence in retaining the 27-year-long rule in the state, while the Congress is desparate to save its second position in the state while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on 'anti-incumbency' and issues like inflation and unemployment to get to power. As the BJP looks to retain power and AAP aims to make inroads into yet another state, a fierce battle is expected on various seats that will go to poll on Thursday morning.