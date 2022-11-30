Kerala to introduce Bill to replace Guv as Chancellor of varsities

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to move a Bill in the legislative assembly, when it convenes from December 5, for replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as Chancellor of the universities in the state.

A draft Bill in this regard was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here during the day, a statement issued by his office said. The cabinet decided to make necessary amendments to the rules of the 14 public universities in the state for replacing the Governor with eminent academicians, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The draft Bill also provides that the government will have the power to remove the appointed Chancellor from office on the basis of an inquiry conducted by a former judge of the Supreme Court or High Court in case of serious allegations of misconduct against him or her, the statement said.

The cabinet decision comes in the wake of the ongoing tussle between the Left government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues pertaining to the functioning of universities in the state and including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).