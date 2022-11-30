Had no inkling of body parts kept in house: Aftab’s ‘new gf’

NEW DELHI: In another development in the Shraddha murder case, Aaftab's most recent girlfriend was in shock after hearing about the horrific act by him and said she had no clue that human body parts were kept inside Aaftab's Chhatarpur residence when she visited there twice after the murder.

She also said that Aaftab had gifted her a fancy artificial ring on October 12.

According to sources, the ring belonged to Shraddha.

The police recovered the ring from her and recorded her statement.

According to reports, Aaftab's new partner is a psychiatrist by profession.

According to a statement given to the police, this girl said she had visited Aftab's flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha's murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house. Aaftab never looked scared, she said. She added that he often talked to her about his Mumbai home.

Aaftab and his new girlfriend came in contact through an online dating app. According to police, Aaftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites.

During the course of the investigation, the police traced his Bumble app record and found out about a girl who had come in contact with Aaftab through the app on May 30, about 12 days after Shraddha's murder.

His psychiatrist friend said his behaviour seemed normal, in fact very caring and that she never felt that his mental state was not ideal. She also said that Aaftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes and he often used to give her perfumes as gifts.

According to her, Aaftab used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and also rolled his cigarettes himself but often talked about quitting smoking soon.

She also claimed that Aaftab was very fond of different types of food and often used to order non-vegetarian items from different restaurants at home. She added that he expressed his hobby of presenting the food like the chefs in the restaurant.

According to police sources, his new partner is undergoing counselling as she was found to be in a state of shock following the emergence of the details of the Shraddha murder case.