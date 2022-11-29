Rajasthan: Temperature at Mount Abu dips to 1 degree Celsius

MOUNT ABU (RAJASTHAN): With mercury dipping in northern parts of the country, Mount Abu in Rajasthan has recorded a temperature of 1 degree Celsius- the lowest this season, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

As per Met officials, the minimum temperature at the hill station has dipped from four degrees Celsius to one degree Celsius in the last four days.

It is likely that the temperature would drop down to a freezing point, or Zero degree Celsius within the next two days, the IMD said. Tourists arriving at Mount Abu were seen enjoying the cold weather and participating in trekking and site-seeing at the famous hill station.

Popular places like Nakki Lake were seen deserted during morning hours between 09.00 am and 10.00 am due to the dip in minimum temperature.