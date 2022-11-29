Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP's Ujjain

UJJAIN (MADHYA PRADESH): Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday entered Ujjain, where the Congress leader will offer prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and hold a public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from Congress District President Kamal Patel and party MLAs Mahesh Parmar, Ramlal Malviya among others in Ujjain.

The Congress Yatra reached Panthpiplai village located in Ujjain tehsil of Ujjain district of the State. Hundreds of workers were seen walking together on the 83rd day of the Yatra.

Currently, the yatra is in Ninora village and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will leave from Ninora village and reach the Shri Digamber Jain Siddh Kshetra Mahavir Tapobhumi. Later in the day, he will also offer prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain.

He will also address a public meeting here. The Yatra today resumed form from Sanwer village in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. Congress General Secretary Incharge of Communication Jairam Ramesh informed that two allies Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Goa Forward Party also joined the Yatra today.

Today on # Bharat Jodo Yatra 's 83rd day. Congress's two allies JMM and Goa Forward Party also joined the yatra. There will be no Padyatra this afternoon as Rahul Gandhi will be at the holy Shri Mahavir Tapobhoomi and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. After that, he will address a public meeting in the city," said Ramesh in a tweet.