Accused Aaftab taken for polygraph test again, amid high security

Delhi Police is probing the murder case in which Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year.

He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier submitted in court that Aaftab was giving misleading answers to questions. FSL Director Sanjeev Gupta told ANI that the polygraph test of Aaftab may continue on Tuesday as well.

"The expert team is conducting polygraph tests. Today's session will be completed soon. We may need to continue the test on Tuesday as well. Once our tests are completed, the narco test will be conducted," he said.

Last evening some sword-wielding men attempted to attack the police van carrying Aaftab, outside the FSL office when Aaftab was being escorted by police after his polygraph tests were done for the day. A polygraph test on Aaftab held on Sunday could not be completed.