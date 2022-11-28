Shraddha Murder case: Aaftab's polygraph session to continue today

NEW DELHI: Another polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who has been accused of killing Shraddha Walker and chopping her body into 35 parts, is set to be continued at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Monday, according to officials.

The polygraph test held on Sunday could not be completed, despite Aaftab being taken to the FSL office for three days.

For the first time for a polygraph on Tuesday evening and after his "ill health," the test on Wednesday was deferred to Thursday. He was again subjected to a third session on Friday.

His polygraph could not be conducted on Friday also, Delhi Police had said.

"Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today," said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II on Friday.

On Thursday, Delhi Police sources told ANI that Aaftab underwent a Perceptual Ability Test (PAT), which is a psychological analysis test, at the Rohini lab.

"Accused has been behaving very normally and smoothly from the beginning. So, it was important to get his polygraph and narco tests done. This is a long process. Even if our custody ends, the narco test could also be done in judicial custody," said a Delhi Police source.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Poonawala, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions.

