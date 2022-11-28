J&K police busts terror module; arms, ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: The Jammu & Kashmir Police along with 22 RR of the Army busted Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH) module by arresting North Kashmir's AGuH handler and four terrorist associates at Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, incriminating materials, huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

"Upon an information by sister agency regarding movement of main terrorist handler, Sopore Police alongwith 22RR established an MVCP grid in Sopore," the police said.

"During MVCP two individuals identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat (main handler) of Chanapora, Srinagar and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah resident of Budgam were arrested."

Police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition including one Pistol, one magazine, 10 rounds and three grenades were recovered from their possession.

"On further interrogation and development of the information, two more terror associates identified as Abdul Majeed Kumar resident of Bernate, Boniyar and Abdul Rashid Kumar resident of Pattan were also arrested," the police said.

The police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist module of AGuH was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and one individual named Chaudhary from across the border (PoK).

"The module was instructed to ensure continuous supply of arms and ammunition in Kashmir Valley for conducting attacks on outsiders, civilians and security forces to instil fear in the minds of general public. The timely and effective action by Sopore police and 22RR by busting the terrorist module have resulted in averting a possible major tragedy," the police said.