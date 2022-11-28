Bhalswa garbage mountain symbol of BJP’s failure: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: With municipal elections around the corner in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its campaign across the national capital.

As part of the AAP campaign, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday held 'Nukkad Sabhas' and 'Jan Samvads' in various wards of Narela and Badli.

Interacting with the public, Sisodia underlined 15 years of "misrule" of the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and appealed to the people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party this time to end the BJP's reign in the MCD.

"The Bhalswa garbage mountain is a symbol of BJP's failure in the MCD. People living around the Bhalswa garbage mountain should take selfies with it, as all the garbage will disappear from the capital after December 7, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will ensure this. BJP did not clean Delhi's garbage but minted lakhs of rupees in the name of 'lenter' extortion from the common public. Kejriwal knows how to work for the welfare of the people," Sisodia said.

"The garbage mountain in Bhalswa is a symbol of BJP's failure despite being in power in the MCD for the past 15 years. The height of this garbage mountain rose parallel to the corruption of the BJP in the MCD. But now the people need to relax and take a selfie with this garbage mountain, because after December 7, the Kejriwal government is coming to power in the MCD after which all the garbage mountains will disappear from Delhi," Sisodia claimed.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 7.