Adani port: Mob attacks police stn

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mob comprising anti-seaport protesters on Sunday night attacked the Vizhinjam police station here after one person was arrested in connection with violent protests that took place against the construction of the Adani port on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the police had booked more than a dozen Latin Catholic clergies, including Archbishop and Bishop, for the violence on Saturday.

One person was arrested and few others taken into custody over the violent protests that took place outside the construction site in Vizhinjam on Saturday. The agitators besieged the police station seeking the release of those taken into custody over the clashes that erupted between two groups in Vizhinjam on Saturday and damaged the police vehicles parked outside. Nine police officials were injured and shifted to various hospitals.

Media persons who were present at the site also came under attack. The camera person of a local channel, Sherif M John, was attacked by the protesters, who damaged his camera and snatched his mobile phone. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Senior police officials, including the city police commissioner, various ACPs and other officers have rushed to the Vizhinjam police station.

Meanwhile, the state government has prohibited the sale of alcohol in Vizhinjam police station limits.

The State police had lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including the Metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto, over the violence at Vizhinjam on Saturday.