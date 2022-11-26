Take action against encroachment on bank of river Ganga: NGT

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed Moradabad District Magistrate to take necessary action and sought an action taken report in relation to a plea seeking protection of the floodplain zone of river Ganga and its tributaries from encroachments.

As per a recent order, the matter was last considered on July 25 and it was found that there were illegal constructions by four private parties in the floodplain zone of the river Ganga/Ram Ganga.

The tribunal headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that in terms of the order of July 25, illegal construction was to be removed by the Ganga Committee which has not been done.

"Only action taken is under UP Development Act which is different from action directed by the Tribunal," it read.

It also highlighted that no person shall construct any structure, whether permanent or temporary for residential or commercial or industrial or any other purposes in the River Ganga, Bank of River Ganga or its tributaries or active flood plain area of River Ganga or its tributaries.

Further, referring to the previous order, the NGT said the District Magistrate is ex-officio Chairperson of the District Ganga Protection Committee.

It also highlighted the constitution of the District Ganga Protection Committee in every specified District abutting the river Ganga and its tributaries in the States and directed their meeting in every three months.

They will identify activities that may be threats in the area and if they are unable to take remedial action, they were directed for reporting to the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the concerned State Government, the State Ganga Committee to formulate appropriate management or remedial actions.

"In view of above, the District Magistrate may take necessary action as per law and file an action taken report ..." the order added.