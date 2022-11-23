Odisha CM buys first ticket of Hockey World Cup 2023

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday bought the first ticket of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Odisha from January 13, 2023. He has paid Rs 500 for the ticket, officials said.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey handed over the ticket to Patnaik for the opening day matches to be played at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 13 next day.

