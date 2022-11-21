National

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Cong to seek review of SC’s order

The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week, they said.
Representative Image
Representative Image
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week, they said.

The Centre has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of the convicts.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Supreme Court
Congress
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in