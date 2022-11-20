Shraddha case: Delhi Police records statement of victim's ex-manager

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop.

Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge. Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walker murder case.