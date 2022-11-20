AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to meet party workers

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will meet the party workers in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 24, Akbar Road building on Monday.

The AICC chief Kharge will hold dialogues with party workers and listen to their issues between 11.00 am and 01.00 pm, and listen to their grievances.

According to the sources, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", the new AICC Chief Kharge has decided to stay in Delhi and meet workers of the party and listen to their issues.

There will be no need for the party workers to take an appointment to meet the party chief. They will be able to meet him in person and share their grievances if any, they said.

Kharge will also meet workers deployed at the AICC, they added.