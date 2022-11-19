Punjab CM pleads to put all signboards in Punjabi language

AMRITSAR: Reiterating firm commitment to promote Punjabi language and culture, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday exhorted Punjabis to come forward for starting a mass movement for putting all signboards on the private and public buildings across the state in the language.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark Punjabi language month at Guru Nanak Dev University here, cited the examples of states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and others where people show lot of respect to their mother tongue by putting all such signboards on their shops and commercial establishments in their native language.

He said the time has come when Punjabis should also come forward for adopting this noble practice. Mann exhorted Punjabis to make sure that all signboards are put prominently in Punjabi with other languages as a mark of respect to the mother tongue.

The Chief Minister said people should ensure that the signboards in Punjabi are put before International Language Day coming on February 21. He underscored the need for making this a mass movement as a mark of respect to mother tongue.

Mann said the wise Punjabis will adopt this before February 21 and remaining one will be made to toe the line of government after that.

The Chief Minister also called upon the Punjabi community settled in India and different parts of the world to promote Punjabi language and culture in a big way. He said it is a fact that no one can survive by detaching themselves from their rich culture and mother tongue.

He pointed out that undoubtedly English was universally accepted world over as a link language, but this language should not be promoted at the cost and status of the mother tongue.

The Chief Minister said rather every Punjabi should feel proud of the glorious cultural heritage inherited by them. He said Punjab is the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and martyrs, adding that since ages it has been a torchbearer to mankind.

Mann said Punjabis have carved a niche for themselves across the globe by their hard work and dedication.

The Chief Minister said it is a curse if anyone forgets his or her mother tongue but unfortunately in fad of English and other languages the Punjabis are drifting away from their mother language.