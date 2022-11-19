Mehrauli killing: Police fail to find weapon on 2nd-day search

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police investigating the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walkar searched for the murder weapon at a forest here using a metal detector on Saturday, but returned empty-handed after one-and-a-half-hours, sources said.

The search at the forest in DLF Phase 3 area began on Friday after the police suspected that accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 27-year-old Walkar's live-in partner, disposed the weapon here after allegedly killing her.

On Friday, the police had recovered some items from the forest in a black polythene bag. Police sources in Delhi said they were some of Walkar's body parts and that her head is still missing. This, however, could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the police recovered a sharp object from Poonawala's house at Mehrauli in South Delhi and it will also be sent for examination to find out whether it was used to chop Walkar's body.