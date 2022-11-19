Mehrauli killing: Aftab likely to undergo narco analysis on Monday

NEW DELHI: Narco analysis on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini here, most likely on Monday.

As Poonawala's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is running against time to get the test conducted.

However, Poonawala can be subjected to narco analysis only after he is deemed fit for it in the pre-narco tests which will be conducted to ascertain his mental well being.

''We have not received any formal request from the police to conduct the test yet. But if the custody remand ends on Tuesday, we will comply with the court's order and take up the matter. However, no date has been fixed yet,'' a source in the hospital said.