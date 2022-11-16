WB to soon have Guv like Dhankar again, says BJP

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday claimed that the state would soon get a new Governor who would follow the footsteps of former Raj Bhavan occupant Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had frequent run-ins with the TMC government. Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal for nearly three years and, on many occasions, had engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation and other issues in the State.
