Mizoram stone quarry collapse: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. He also announced ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of each deceased.

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."