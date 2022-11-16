Mehrauli murder: Court approves narco test of accused

NEW DELHI: The Saket Court on Wednesday approved a narco test of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla who brutally murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

The development comes after the Delhi Police had approached the court earlier in the morning seeking a permission for the test saying that he was not co-operating in the investigation.

A day earlier, the police had also taken him to his house in Chattarpur, which he shared with Walkar, to recreate the crime.

Sources have said that when Aftab was first called for questioning, he told the investigators the victim had left the house on May 22.