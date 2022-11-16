DCW seeks info on CCTV installation status in police stations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking status of installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and police chowkis.

The Supreme Court in 2020 directed all states and union territories to ensure that CCTV cameras, with night vision and audio recording should be installed in every police station of the country.

"In order to ascertain the status of installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and police chowkis in Delhi, the DCW chief, Swati Maliwal has issued notices to Deputy Commissioners of Police of all districts," the DCW said in a statement on Wednesday.

The DCW has sought information regarding the number of rooms in each police station and police chowki along with number of CCTV installed.

It has also sought details on the number of CCTV cameras having the facility of audio recording and night vision.

"The DCW has attempted to ascertain whether all these places are under CCTV coverage in all police stations in Delhi or not? In case, the cameras are not there, the commission has asked for the timeline in which they shall be installed," it stated.

Also, the DCW has asked the duration for which the recording of CCTV cameras is stored.

"Installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and chowkis is a major step for ensuring police accountability. I have issued notice to Delhi Police for ascertaining the status of installation of CCTV cameras in police stations," said Maliwal

"The Commission will ascertain the implementation of Supreme Courts directives and shall give recommendations to the government in this regard. All police stations and police chowkis must be under CCTV coverage in Delhi," she added.