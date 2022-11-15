Telangana CM rules out early Assembly polls

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar on Tuesday ruled out early Assembly elections in the state, but asked the party leaders to start preparations for the elections scheduled in the latter part of next year.

At a key meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan here, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, made it clear that elections will be held as scheduled.

He, however, said that since there are only about 10 months left for the elections, party leaders and cadres should gear up for the polls from now.

KCR also asked the party leaders to take to people a plethora of welfare and development schemes being undertaken by the state government.

On TRS' victory in the recent by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat, the Chief Minister asked the party leaders to continue working with the same spirit.

TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party executive members attended the meeting.

KCR also made it clear that sitting MLAs will get party tickets again.

He advised the MLAs to remain among people, interact with them and if there are any problems, bring them to the government's notice.

The TRS chief exuded confidence that TRS will score a hat-trick by retaining power in next year's polls.

Claiming that all surveys are in favour of TRS, KCR said TRS will win the elections '100 per cent'.

KCR also asked the party cadres to effectively counter the BJP. Referring to the recent arrest of three alleged BJP agents for trying to lure four TRS MLAs with offer of huge money, he said that attempts are being made to topple the state government.

The TRS chief said while BJP succeeded in pulling down governments in other states, it was caught red-handed in Telangana.

The Chief Minister made it clear that law will take its own course in the MLA poaching case.

He also asked TRS leaders not to get scared by CBI and ED raids.