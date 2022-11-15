Shraddha murder case: Accused taken to jungle to look for body parts

NEW DELHI: Delhi police, having already recovered around 12 suspected body parts disposed off by Aftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, on Sunday, has now brought him to the jungle area with an aim to recover other body parts, according to police sources.

The samples recovered so far have been sent for examination to ascertain if they are all human remains, according to police sources.

"Around 12 samples recovered of remains suspected to be of a human, have been picked up by forensic experts and sent to confirm if they're all human remains. They'll be sent to match with DNA samples of her father," the sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources the head is yet to be recovered. Earlier today, the father of Shraddha Walker, a Maharashtra girl who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab in the national capital, on Tuesday demanded a death penalty for the accused while also suspecting a "love jihad" angle behind the incident.