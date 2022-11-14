‘US remains top choice for Indians pursuing higher edu’

CHENNAI: For the second year in a row, a record number of Indian students chose the United States to pursue higher education.

According to the Open Doors Report released by US Consulate General Chennai here on Monday, said almost 2,00,000 Indian students chose the United States as their higher education destination in the 2021-22 academic year, a 19 % increase over the previous year.

Nearly 21 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States are Indians.

Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, Gloria Berbena, said, “ It’s clear Indian students and their parents recognise the value of a US education, one that prepares them to leverage their newly gained know-how to tackle the world’s challenges and readies them for future opportunities, whether that’s in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, or entrepreneurship and innovation.”

To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers free advising services to prospective students both virtually, and in-person at eight EducationUSA advising centers throughout India -in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad. All eight centers are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best program and fit from among 4,000 accredited US higher education institutions.

Students and families seeking additional facts about studying in the United States can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. The app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States.