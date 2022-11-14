National

Kodanad heist-murder case: CB-CID hands over documents to court

The CB-CID took over the probe from a special investigation team (SIT) in September last and received the documents from the team.
Representative image
IANS

UDHAGAMANDALAM: The CB-CID, probing into the Kodanad heist and murder case, on Monday submitted to the Sessions Court here documents related to the case.

According to police, the documents, running into 3,600 pages, were submitted and the CB-CID would question more witnesses, besides the 10 accused.

The case relates to the death of a security guard in the Kodanad bungalow, which was used as a retreat by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, where crucial documents were stolen in year 2017.

Already, the SIT had questioned Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, some industrialists and former MLAs.

