Kodanad heist-murder case: CB-CID hands over documents to court

UDHAGAMANDALAM: The CB-CID, probing into the Kodanad heist and murder case, on Monday submitted to the Sessions Court here documents related to the case.

The CB-CID took over the probe from a special investigation team (SIT) in September last and received the documents from the team.

According to police, the documents, running into 3,600 pages, were submitted and the CB-CID would question more witnesses, besides the 10 accused.

The case relates to the death of a security guard in the Kodanad bungalow, which was used as a retreat by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, where crucial documents were stolen in year 2017.

Already, the SIT had questioned Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, some industrialists and former MLAs.