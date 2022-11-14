DCW takes suo moto cognizance of Shraddha murder case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday took suo moto cognizance of the gruesome murder of a girl in Mehrauli by her partner.

"DCW has taken suo~moto cognizance of the gruesome murder of a girl in Mehrauli, Delhi. It has been reported that the girl was living in a flat with her male partner," reads the letter.

The DCW chief further issued notice to Delhi Police over murder of a girl in Mehrauli area.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla for allegedly killing his partner into 35 pieces.

The police further claimed that the accused had googled method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha. Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposal of the body.

He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that they have seized the electronic gadzets of Aftab and it will be checked thoroughly. After verifying gadzets and Google search history, police can establish Aftab's confession. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha'father and registered an FIR on November 10.