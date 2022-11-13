Yamuna Expressway’s rising toll raises questions on its surface

NEW DELHI: In 2003, the BSP-led government in Uttar Pradesh decided to build the 165 km long Taj Expressway (Yamuna Expressway) from Noida to Agra.

On February 7, 2003, then Chief Minister Mayawati laid the foundation stone of the expressway from Lucknow. Jaiprakash Associates Limited (Jaypee Group) was given the responsibility of building the expressway.

Jaypee owned several cement factories at that time which were extensively used for the expressway. It was given the right to collect toll tax for 38 years and five hectare of land at five places along the expressway between Noida and Agra.

The agreement mentioned handing over Noida and Greater Noida expressway to the builder group.After an abrupt halt due to change of governments, the construction work started when the BSP came to power again in 2007.

Its name was then changed to Yamuna Expressway and was supposed to be completed by 2011. However, it became operational after being inaugurated by the SP-led government in 2012.

The journey from Noida to Agra can be completed in a short time through the expressway that is why more and more traffic has been diverted here instead of the old Mathura Road since the past several years. The number of accidents has also increased with the amount of traffic.

IIT Delhi did a survey of the expressway and presented its shortcomings in front of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which then started rectifying the same. The number of accidents gradually decreased after this rectification.