National

CM Yogi inaugurates painting exhibition based on PM Modi's life

The show features 55 paintings created by Dubai resident Akbar Khan who was inspired by PM Modi's personality.
Yogi Adityanath
Yogi AdityanathANI
ANI

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an eight-day painting exhibition inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rudraksh Convention Center in Varanasi on Friday, said the government officials.

The show features 55 paintings created by Dubai resident Akbar Khan who was inspired by PM Modi's personality. The exhibition will cascade the paintings between November 11 and 17.

As per the officials, during the inauguration, Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were also present.

"The paintings trace the Prime Minister's journey from a tea vendor in Gujarat in his early years to a world leader, taking drastic measures including the GST, note ban, and surgical strike," read an official statement. Furthermore, the exhibition also portrays PM Modi's successes and struggles.

The goal of the exhibition is to familiarise the youth with Prime Minister Modi's resolve to transform India into a "Vishwa Guru."

The dignitaries who attended the exhibition's opening, included UP Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, and Minister of State Ravindra Jaiswal.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Modi
Union Minister
Minister of State
CM Yogi Adityanath
painting exhibition
Rudraksh Convention Center
Dubai resident
Akbar Khan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in