BJP CEC meeting underway for Gujarat polls

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Central Election Committee of the BJP is underway at the party headquarters here for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting is being attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil, BJP national President J.P. Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, and former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, among others.

The CEC is expected to discuss and decide the names of 182 party candidates for the Gujarat polls, and the list is expected to be out in a day or two.

