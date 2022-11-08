We are in favour of EWS verdict, says Chhattisgarh CM

Baghel while welcoming the decision by the top court said that the backward classes should get reservations according to the Mandal commission. "We welcome it. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should get reservations on the basis of their population. The backward classes should get reservations according to the Mandal commission. We are in favour of the 10 per cent EWS reservation given by the SC," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority verdict and struck down the 103rd Amendment Act. "I have concurred with the view taken by Justice Bhat. The decision stands at 3:2," said CJI Lalit while pronouncing his verdict in the last.

Majority bench - Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala upheld the EWS Amendment saying EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Justice Maheshwari, while reading out the judgement said, "The EWS amendment does not violate the equality code or the essential features of the Constitution." He said reservation is an instrument of affirmative action so as to ensure an all-inclusive march towards the goals of an egalitarian society.

Justice Bela M Trivedi said her judgment is in concurrence with Justice Maheshwari and that the EWS quota in the general category is valid and constitutional. She said, "The amendment as a separate class is a reasonable classification. Legislature understands the needs of people and it is aware of the economic exclusion of people from the reservation."