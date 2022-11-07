TRS seeks objections on move to become BRS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has sought objections to its decision to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

A month after taking a decision to change the name, Telangana's ruling party has issued a public notice in this regard.

Issued in the name of the party president, the notice informs the public that TRS proposes to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

"If anyone has any objection to the proposed new name, they may send their objection with the reasons thereof, to the secretary (political party), Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi, 110001 within 30 days of the publication," reads the notice.

The notice was issued a day after TRS registered victory in Munugode Assembly by-election. This was first electoral win for the party following the decision to change its name.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday spoke about the delay on part of the Election Commission of India in deciding on the party's request to recognise BRS as a national party.

On October 5, an extended general body meeting of TRS presided by party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had passed a resolution to change the name of the party to BRS to expand its activities nation-wide. The meeting also amended the party Constitution in this regard.

The next day, TRS had informed the Election Commission of India of its decision to change its name.

A delegation of party leaders led by former MP B. Vinod Kumar met officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi and handed over a copy of the resolution adopted at TRS general body meeting.

The ECI officials had told the delegation that they would take further action after taking into consideration objections, if any.

It was in 2001 that KCR had floated TRS to revive the movement for separate statehood to Telangana. After achieving the goal in 2014 following a 13-year-long struggle, he formed the first government in the new state and retained power in 2018.