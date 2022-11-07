Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maha today

NANDED: After completion of the foot march in southern states, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Now, Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday evening at Madnur Naka in Degloor of Nanded district.

The Maharashtra Congress Committee has made elaborate arrangements. They are trying to get massive success in Maharashtra too. Rahul Gandhi and other congress delegations will start the march around 10 pm with a torch and Ekta Mashal. During his 14-day journey in the State, the former Congress president will walk 381 km through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies.

For massive outreach, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar will join the yatra on November 8. Pawar will only walk less than a mile because he has been undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and former minister Aaditya Thackeray are yet to confirm their schedule; both are likely to join Rahul Gandhi in his yatra. Arvind Sawant and Manisha Kayande will join the yatra from Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

Many big congress leaders will be joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra including Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhaijagtap, Ashok Chavan and others.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers.

Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.