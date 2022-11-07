Expect strict action from govt: Guj HC takes suo moto of Morbi mishap

MORBI: Gujarat High Court, which reopened post-Diwali vacation, on Monday took Suo moto of the Morbi mishap, and issued notices to officials including the Home department, asking to file a report of the incident after seven days.

"We expect strict action from the state government," HC ordered. Seeing the seriousness of the Morbi mishap, which claimed the life of at least 134 people, present on the century-old suspension bridge while it collapsed, Gujarat HC took self cognizant of the case.

The state High Court prior to the beginning of the proceedings paid tribute to the people, who died in the mishap.

"All the judges of the High Court including the Chief Justice, Advocate General, Solicitor General, Government Pleader and all the government lawyers paid their respects," ANI learned. High Court issued notifications to the officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Municipal Commissioner, and Human Rights to file a report on the incident on November 14. "We expect strict action from the state government," Gujarat High Court said in a statement.

It is worth mentioning that a notice has also been issued to the registry to take note of news reports published regarding the death of 134 people in the Morbi incident.

Earlier on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi.