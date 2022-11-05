Mistry accident: Case against co-passenger driving during accident

PALGHAR: Following the death of industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Mumbai, the Kasa police on Saturday registered a case against co-passenger Anahita Pandole who was driving during the accident.

Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil said, "The case has been filed after police recorded her husband Darius Pandole's statement." As per Palghar police, Anahita Pandole is still in the ICU, undergoing treatment. Kasa police filed a case u/s 304(A), 279, 336, 338 in the death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.