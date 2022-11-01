Morbi bridge collapse: Modi meets people involved in rescue ops

The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations. Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse.