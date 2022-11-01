Cong will give non-BJP govt under Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Kharge

HYDERABAD: In significant remarks pertaining to the party's prime ministerial candidate for the next Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that the party "will form a non-BJP government" under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge also attacked the TRS government in Telangana, saying it had extended support to some bills in parliament which were opposed by the opposition parties and it was now talking of ousting the BJP government at the Centre.

"Whenever we used to oppose any bill in Parliament, they (TRS) used to support BJP but they still say that they'll bring a non-BJP government. If anybody has to bring non-BJP government, it's us who'll form a non-BJP government under Rahul Gandhi's leadership," Kharge said.

Kharge, who was elected Congress president last month, had sidestepped a similar question before his elevation to the top party post.

"There is a saying 'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge'. First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we'll see," Kharge had said when asked who would be the party's prime ministerial face.

There have been efforts by some opposition leaders to bring together opposition parties against the BJP for the 2024 elections.

In his remarks at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and TRS of "working together" and alleged that state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does "drama before polls" but is in "direct line" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Whenever there's any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP and diverts attention from Opposition issues.

BJP and TRS work together. Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he's in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Telangana will face assembly polls next year. The ruling Telanagna Rashtra Samiti has decided to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi as part of its ambitions to have a national footprint.