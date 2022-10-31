Bridge collapse: CM Patel visits Morbi; meets patients

MORBI: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Morbi city in the state on Sunday night and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation after a newly-restored suspension bridge over Machchhu river collapsed in the evening, killing at least 130 people.

After reaching Morbi, Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, reached the river bank and took details about the ongoing rescue operation from the officials a state government release said.

Patel and Sanghavi then reached the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the injured victims of the mishap. During the visit, survivors narrated their ordeal to the chief minister.

Earlier, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the release added.

An isolation ward has been set up in the civil hospital for treatment of those injured in the bridge collapse, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened on October 26 after extensive repairs and renovation, collapsed around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people, officials said.